Lita Pezo leaves Peru high! The remembered 'La Voz Kids' contestant was a finalist along with the representatives of Mexico and Spain, and tonight only one will take home the silver seagull. It is worth remembering that Pezo managed to obtain the highest scores in her last participation and thus became one of the favorites of the Quinta Vergara in Viña del Mar. In addition, follow all the presentations today, February 29, on the stage of the Quinta Vergara.

Lita Pezo in GRAND FINAL of Viña del Mar: Peruvian goes for the silver seagull What song will Lita Pezo perform? The musical theme 'Luchadora', performed by Lita Pezo, stands as a symbol of the tenacity and power of the feminine spirit. In the lyrics, she recounts the experience of a woman who faces multiple challenges, remains unscathed and continues to pursue her ambitions and values. In addition to highlighting Pezo's vocal abilities, the work highlights her involvement with social issues and her intention to motivate other women to persevere without letting impediments stop them. How to vote in the 'Claro Viña 2024' app? If you want to support Lita Pezo, you just have to enter the 'Claro Viña 2024' app, which you must have previously downloaded to your mobile device. Once inside, go to the 'Vote' section. You will only be able to issue your score when each participant is giving their show on stage. You can award from 1 to 7 points. The Bunkers open the fifth night of Viña 2024 The Chilean band started the penultimate night of the Viña 2024 Festival. The musicians delight the audience of the Quinta Vergara with the best of rock. Photo: Star+ How to vote in Viña del Mar 2024? Here we will explain how you can help Lita Pezo succeed at the Quinta Vergara in Chile and get closer to bringing the Silver Seagull to Peru 1) Download the APP, 'Claro Viña 2024' from Google Play or Apple Store and install it on your phone.

2) Go to the “Vote” section, which is the central icon of the APP that appears in the Tab Bar.

3) The voting section will be enabled only when the presentations of the international and folklore competition are held.

4) Voting can be carried out at the moment the artist begins his presentation and will close after three minutes have passed since the song began.

What channel does Viña 2024 broadcast?

Who will appear in Viña del Mar?

On Thursday, February 29, a night focused on Chilean music will be held during the festival, with a performance by Los Bunkers, who will present their distinctive musical style. They will be accompanied by the talented artist Young Cister and the famous comedian Sergio Freire.

