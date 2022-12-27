The Red Devils del Toluca had a very good practice in the Metepec facilitieswhich consisted of a confrontation against the set of Second Division Scorpions.

The meeting was held with two periods of 45 minutes and all the players who saw action against Necaxa in it Sky Cup duel last Monday, they had participation for at least 45 minutes.

The performance of both cadres was positive, as the result is that the Devils they were imposed by marker of 5-0 with a couple of goals from Carlos Gonzalezthe first at minute 9 from the right, the second at 43′ in a great header to the center of Fernando Navarro.

one more than Juan Gamboa from the right at 17′ and again the figure of Sebastian Saucedo on the scoreboard at 61′ from time, with a shot to the left of the goalkeeper. closed the account Camilo Sanvezzo through criminal proceedings, after a foul Maximilian Araujo two minutes from the end.