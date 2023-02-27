Mexico.- The actions of Day 7 of the Women’s MX League They culminate this Monday with a third of games where at least 4 of the teams that are in the fight for the title will participate. For this reason, it is expected that there will be a great show for the fans who have had to wait longer than others to see their clubs.

In the first game they will face the Striped from Monterrey before the Sparks of Necaxa, two teams that live a totally different reality because while one is the leader, the other is the last place in the standings. Because of this detail, it could be that the Monterrey team come out as the favorites to win.

The actions continue in Sinaloa, where Mazatlan receive the team Chivasthis is another of the games where you have a team that stands out from the other, in this case the Herd arrives with the advantage that they have never lost to the Sinaloans and this game seems to be no different.

And the last game is a great confrontation where Pachuca will do the honors to the current champions of the Liga MX Femenil, Tigres. This game will be played in Hidalgo, for this it is expected that there will be more parity since they are two very strong teams in the fight

for the title.

Where to watch LIVE

Striped vs. Necaxa | 5:05 p.m. | Fox Sports

Mazatlan FC vs. Chivas | 7:00 p.m. | DVT

Pachuca vs Tigres | 7:06 p.m. | Fox Sports Premium

With these three parties will culminate the Day 7 of the Women’s MX League that will leave new arrangements in the general table, especially in the middle part where some teams have added important points.