Mexico City.- “Chabelo, you will never fly alone, Buddy”, says the phrase that the Club América Eagles used today to say goodbye to an icon of Mexican television and who declared himself an Americanist of red bones before dying at the age of 88 for abdominal problems.
Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.
see more
#Liga #Club #América #honors #Chabelo #minute #applause #Azteca
Leave a Reply