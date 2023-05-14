has started the league of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, so this weekend we will meet the four semifinalists who will seek the title.
In the meantime, Stove Football towards Opening 2023 continues and here are the latest news:
Factor’s brother was left out of the Juárez Braves. The attacker terminated his contract by mutual agreement and is now a free agent.
Another one who says goodbye to juarez It is the midfielder, who ended his loan. For now he must return to the owner of his letter, America, who will assess whether he should keep him in their ranks or send him out again.
Puebla was delighted with the performance of the Argentine and began to exercise the purchase option by the Cartagena from Spain. The defender agreed to sign for one year with the option of one more, achieving an automatic renewal according to the minutes harvested and his performance.
The Ecuadorian could continue his career in the sporting gijon from Spain. Although it will not exercise direct purchase with the Americaif you want to negotiate a price drop or simply extend the loan.
It seems that El Mellizo will not continue with Cruz Azul, since he asked for time to meditate if he extended his stay, however, he would have thought of returning with him. River Plate.
According to Argentine media such as the Ole newspaper and TyC Sportsthe departure of the defender is imminent because the Millionaires are already waiting for him to reinforce their defense as soon as the contract ends in June.
A new rumor has surfaced. Supposedly, the Eagles would exchange the Spaniard for the Colombian from Atlas, also delivering 2.5 million dollars. However, the European midfielder would not play with the Foxes but would Orlegi Group I would send him with his team, sporting gijon of the Second Division of Spain.
The name of the Chilean has been ringing for many years to reach Mexico, more precisely with the AmericaHowever, now it is handled that his destiny would be another.
From Brazil it is reported that the current player of the flamenco He is wanted by Tigres, who would do everything possible to unite him to their ranks. At the same time, he has revealed that the royal team would be willing to pay the midfielder’s high salary, which is more than four million pesos.
Even though the signing of the defender with Blue Cross, juarez I wouldn’t make things that simple. Although from the outset they would have no problem letting it out, the only thing that the border crossings ask for is that the payment be in a single exhibition.
Fox Sports shared that the Titan’s contract with the cement companies would be for two years and four million dollars, they also warned that there are other interested parties in Mexico, as well as the Inter Porto Alegre from Brazil.
Having lost the race for the bow with Luis Malagonthe Chihuahuan would be outside the Nest because the intention of the America It would be looking for a new goalkeeper who competes with Malagón.
The interest of the Eagles in the right side of the Atlashowever, the column Touch Filtered of Halftime He assured that there are others following in his footsteps.
It is no surprise that the Uruguayan may leave Pumas. The goalkeeper who missed the final part of the tournament due to a fracture, would not enter into the plans of the Argentine coach Anthony MohammedBesides, his departure would free up an Unformed place in Mexico, which would be key in the Turk’s plans.
After being left out Blue Cross In his first experience as a Primera División helmsman, El Potro could return to the bench, but in the expansion league.
In accordance with louis castillohe Cancun FC It would have him as one of its main candidates, however, it would have competition, and it is another ex-soccer player, Adamewho for now does not have a club either.
In his column of daily recordjournalist David Medrano mentions that payan jr would become the new president of Atlético San Luis instead of the Alberto Marrero.
The Payán family owns the Alfonso Lastras Stadium and they are shareholders of the team, for this reason they have thought of Jacobo.
Since the end of last year, the Pachuca player has been placed in Europe, but for now the club’s president, Armando Martinez, He denied that there is so far any offer for the midfielder. However, it is not closed to an offer to sign the Aztec World Cup player soon.
It is known of the interest of teams from the A series from Italy by the midfielder from Blue Crossbut now another new club is added.
Journalist Ekrem Konur reported that in the repechage duel between La Máquina and Atlaspeople of Seville was on the court Aztec stadium to follow up on the Mexican, since he has him on his list of possible reinforcements for the summer.
According to the newspaper on court from Chile, the University of Chile He wants to strengthen the left side and for this reason, he already asked about the conditions of the Andean, who plays for the Xolos de Tijuana. However, the high salary and the economic difficulty that getting him out of Mexico would bring scared La U, who did not make any offers.
By playing only with national elements, Chivas must expand its viewers and now there is talk of a jewel that plays in Swiss soccer.
The 20-year-old central defender has just established himself as champion of the Third Division with the luzern and it would be one of the options of the Flock, since he was born in Mexico City. Added to this, he can play as a midfielder, both as a containment player and as a mixed midfielder.
Another of the rumors is the departure of the Colombian from America to put on the jacket Blue Cross. However, since ESPN report that there is no offer from the cement companies or the Boca Juniorsmain interested party.
After taking the position of technical director of Bravos after the dismissal of the Argentine Hernan Cristante, the directive ratified the Mexican as helmsman for the A2023. The same president of the club, Alejandra de la Vegarenewed the vote of confidence.
