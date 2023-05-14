In the meantime, Stove Football towards Opening 2023 continues and here are the latest news:

OFFICIAL. Mauro Lainez is out of FC Juárez. 🇲🇽⚽️ 👤 Left winger / right winger – 27 years old

➡️ 26 games played (3 starting)

⏱️ 675 minutes played

⚽️ 1 goal

🅰️ 1 assist pic.twitter.com/UTjJbWY0oF — Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) May 12, 2023

🚨CONFIRMED, OFFICIAL🚨 ❌ ALAN MEDINA, OUT OF JUAREZ FC. ✍🏼 The player through social networks announced his departure from the border painting. 🤝🏼In accession, I can confirm that it is terminated by mutual agreement. Becomes a Free Agent 🤝🏼 pic.twitter.com/5iQFDXe17s — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 13, 2023

🎽🚨 PUEBLA EXERCISES THE PURCHASE OPTION BY SPENDING SILVA. 🇪🇦 Cartagena has received the first of its token payments: 1M

✍🏼 Signature agreement for 1 year with an option for 1 more: automatic renewal by minutes / performance. Official announcement in the coming weeks. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/I6Zup93s3D — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 13, 2023

🚨EXCL. SPORTING GIJÓN GOES FOR JUAN OTERO. ✍🏼Sporting would not execute the op. direct purchase. They want to open negotiations for Otero. ➡️The intention of those from Gijón is to lower the cost of the token or renew the loan with a charge on the pass. pic.twitter.com/kObU7EYLgi — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 12, 2023

Close to go! Ramiro Funes Mori would return to River Plate and leave Cruz Azulhttps://t.co/HUDaUIMt5e pic.twitter.com/PZ8oMZXZLK — Halftime (@halftime) May 13, 2023

According to Argentine media such as the Ole newspaper and TyC Sportsthe departure of the defender is imminent because the Millionaires are already waiting for him to reinforce their defense as soon as the contract ends in June.

DOES THE ‘MAGUITO’ RETURN TO SPAIN? 👀 Social networks exploded with the rumor of the exchange between América and Grupo Orlegi by Álvaro Fidalgo and Julián Quiñones and this is what is known 🦅🦊https://t.co/29T4TyXv70 — SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) May 13, 2023

DON’T YOU LOSE? 🫣 Arturo Vidal could be an interesting option for Tigres but it wouldn’t be cheap 👀 If they match his salary, the Chilean would enter directly into the highest paid in the MX League 💸https://t.co/kGXg7v3O5e — SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) May 14, 2023

From Brazil it is reported that the current player of the flamenco He is wanted by Tigres, who would do everything possible to unite him to their ranks. At the same time, he has revealed that the royal team would be willing to pay the midfielder’s high salary, which is more than four million pesos.

THERE IS COMPETITION 👊🏼 Carlos Salcedo will leave Juárez, his arrival at Cruz Azul was speculated, but information has emerged that Bravos received an offer from Inter de Porto Alegre, according to ESPN’s León Lecanda. 🐐 This adds to the interest of the Flock Where will the ‘Titan end up? pic.twitter.com/c7bKac4mg9 – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) May 13, 2023

Fox Sports shared that the Titan’s contract with the cement companies would be for two years and four million dollars, they also warned that there are other interested parties in Mexico, as well as the Inter Porto Alegre from Brazil.

The goalkeepers that América could sign after letting Óscar Jiménez leave https://t.co/kHA5TVpTkl pic.twitter.com/J77uFbWqpw – Passion America, Let’s go Eagles (@Pasion_Aguilas) May 13, 2023

He @America club He has to reinforce the sides for the next tournament. I would sign Diego Barbosa. What level does it bring? pic.twitter.com/wwrK4tL0DV — “The Boss” Eagle (@ElJefeAguila) May 12, 2023

#TouchFiltered | Sebastián Sosa could leave Pumas this summer Sosa’s departure would vacate one of the places for players not trained in Mexico, which the ‘Turk’ would seek to use to shore up a key position Read the full column https://t.co/ANeAdunvwl pic.twitter.com/BJNOqOS5GB — Halftime (@halftime) May 13, 2023

THEY WANT IT IN CANCUN! According to the Diario Record, Cancún FC of the Expansion League would have as their first option to sign Raúl Gutiérrez. pic.twitter.com/fB5Sq06z3d — Victorious (@victoriososomos) May 12, 2023

In accordance with louis castillohe Cancun FC It would have him as one of its main candidates, however, it would have competition, and it is another ex-soccer player, Adamewho for now does not have a club either.

Marrero leaves San Luis, points out Jacobo Payán Jr as the new president of the Potosino club https://t.co/a7jeaBVTmW – District 4 news (@D4Noticias) May 13, 2023

The Payán family owns the Alfonso Lastras Stadium and they are shareholders of the team, for this reason they have thought of Jacobo.

Erik Lira to Europe? 😮 The Pumas youth squad is in Sevilla’s orbit 🔥 According to European media reports, the Spanish club would be interested in taking the midfielder😎 👉https://t.co/qjebb5UoWk pic.twitter.com/imJKRcgCDj – This online (@estoenlinea) May 13, 2023

Journalist Ekrem Konur reported that in the repechage duel between La Máquina and Atlaspeople of Seville was on the court Aztec stadium to follow up on the Mexican, since he has him on his list of possible reinforcements for the summer.

🚨Nicolás Díaz 🇨🇱 was officially announced as a reinforcement of Xolos.

*⃣Arrive from Mazatlán by purchasing 50% of the pass. pic.twitter.com/qqSZk1lnXW — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 11, 2022

MEXICAN CHAMPION IN EUROPE! 🔥🔥🔥 (Switzerland, 3rd) Mauricio Willimann and Luzern Sub-23 defeated Brühl 2-1. With this result they are league champions. Unfortunately due to administrative issues they will not be able to promote. pic.twitter.com/C80KhlILu2 — Aztec Ambassadors (@EAztecasMEX) May 13, 2023

The 20-year-old central defender has just established himself as champion of the Third Division with the luzern and it would be one of the options of the Flock, since he was born in Mexico City. Added to this, he can play as a midfielder, both as a containment player and as a mixed midfielder.

🚂 Report @ilianyaparicio that Roger Martínez is one of the options he has #Blue Cross to strengthen the lead. At the moment there is only interest, but not a formal approach. The Colombian will be a free player once the Clausura 2023 ends. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qV1Kif9fQX — Let’s talk about Blue (@Hablemosdelazul) May 8, 2023