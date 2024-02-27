Fear and hours of apprehension for Kristoffer Olsson, 28 year old player of the Swedish national team. The footballer “lost consciousness in his home on Tuesday 20 February and was transferred to Aarhus University Hospital, where he is hospitalized”, announced Midtjylland, Olsson's Danish club. The player is on a ventilator in intensive care. “Kristoffer Olsson is suffering from an apparently acute, brain-related disease. A team of Denmark's top medical experts is currently working to make a diagnosis and initiate the right treatment.”

“Since his hospitalization, Kristoffer has been surrounded by his close relatives and members of FC Midtjylland staff and is under the care of specialists in the field. FC Midtjylland asks the public to show respect and understanding, so that Kristoffer, the family and doctors have the necessary peace of mind to ensure Kristoffer's healing and recovery in the best possible way – reads the note from the Danish club – Everyone at FC Midtjylland is obviously deeply affected by Kristoffer's sudden illness and our thoughts and “full support goes to Kristoffer and his family. FC Midtjylland has no further statement at the moment, but we will inform the public when significant new information emerges,” concludes the club.