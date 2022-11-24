Home page politics

Are there threats of loss of power and defeat in the war? Russian President Putin is probably planning a maneuver that should secure him new support among the population.

Moscow – Vladimir Putin’s Invasion plans in Ukraine have failed several times. After failed offensives on the capital Kyiv and regions in the south and east of the country, the Kremlin troops are now once again concentrating on the Donbass in the east. At the end of February, the Russian President announced that Ukraine strike the decisive blow within 15 days. The goal was probably to get the population behind them for a war that violated international law. However, this has been prepared for years of propaganda in the state media.

Meanwhile, Putin is struggling for support in his own country. Apparently, among other things, his support among the elite is dwindling. This is apparently driving the Russian President to prepare a “false flag” campaign. In the Belgorod region, not far from the border with Ukraine, Putin is said to be creating the conditions for a false flag attack.

Is Putin Planning A False Flag Attack In Russia?

Like the US think tank “Institute for the Study of War” in one analysis reported the Ukrainian army is responsible for the attack Russia be held responsible. The assessment is based on several aspects: On the one hand, numerous propagandists are spreading the message that such an attack is imminent. According to the experts of the “ISW”, this is intended to “terrify the public”. On the other hand, this fear serves to support a narrative that is spreading “Putin’s cook”. Some time ago, he started building defenses in the region. He called this the “Wagner line”. To the background: “Putin’s cook”, real name Yevgeny Prigozhin, recently admitted to having founded the Wagner mercenary group. The group is fighting for Putin in several regions, also outside of Ukraine. The “cook” supports the President’s propaganda by building the facilities.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, also recently showed true allegiance to Prigozhin. He shared photos of the defenses on Twitter. “I don’t want to dramatize the situation. In any case, we always consider several options for the course of events: optimistic, pessimistic and dovish. So we are preparing for different scenarios. I hope we won’t need pessimistic options, but we are actively considering them,” he commented.

However, according to the analysis of the ISW, an attack by the Ukrainian army would make no sense. The troops are unable to take over the region due to a lack of resources. This was recently confirmed on Twitter by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He warned against such “false flag” announcements.

Editor’s note Some of the information comes from warring factions in the Ukraine conflict. Some of them cannot be directly verified independently.

Recently, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency HUR reported that Russia was planning another false flag operation. Accordingly, Russian special forces are to stage such an attack in Belarus in the near future. The aim is to persuade the partner country to enter the war in Ukraine. The experts of the “Institute for the Study of War” also commented on this. Accordingly, it is “very unlikely” that the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko will actively participate in the Ukraine war participate. This represents a “serious domestic political risk”. Active because Lukashenko is already working with Putin on a strategic level. Most recently, “joint groupings” were announced. (do with dpa/AFP)