There BMW 3.0 CSL celebrate i 50 years old from the sports brand M. It is an old school sports car with manual transmission And rear-wheel Drivewhich is inspired by the 70s model. Under the body there are many solutions derived directly from the racing world and above all the 3.0 biturbo petrol from 560 HP and 550 Nm of maximum torque at 7,200 rpm, derived from BMW M4 GT3 from competition. The production of BMW 3.0 CSL is limited to 50 units.

BMW 3.0 CSL

The BMW 3.0 CSL represents the contemporary interpretation of the model that depopulated in the 70s, on the road and on the track, winning the European Touring Car Championship in 1973 and five consecutive times from 1975 to 1979.

Historic BMW 3.0 CSL

The new model, like the legendary one of the past, makes lightness one of its strengths, above all through the extensive use of carbon. The power-to-weight ratio of the BMW 3.0 CSL is only 2.9kg per hp.

The BMW 3.0 CSL is equipped with CFRP components on practically all sections of the bodywork. In addition to the roof, bonnet and boot lid, the front and rear aprons are also made entirely from carbon.

New BMW 3.0 CSL

The attachments on the front and rear side panels, the side sills, the rear diffuser, the rear wing and the rear spoiler are also made of high-tech material. All carbon components are produced in small seriesmainly by hand and exclusively for the BMW 3.0 CSL.

BMW 3.0 CSL as it is outside

Outside BMW 3.0 CSL is a real coupe and is very reminiscent of the design of the legendary coupe from the 70s. The front is characterized by the classic BMW kidney grille, with a lattice-shaped insert in a diamond structure. The kidney frame is finished in satin aluminum while the eye-catching air intakes are reminiscent of those of the 70s model.

BMW 3.0 CSL front kidney grille

BMW headlights Laser Light shine yellowsuch as the BMW M4 GT3, which won both the drivers’ and teams’ championships in DTM extension in 2022. In the side view, the beautiful forged light-alloy wheels with Y-beam designwhich are 20 inches on the front axle and 21 inches on the rear.

The rims feature filigree spokes, a paint job gold colour 70s style and the central locking nut. Circles host Michelin tyres developed exclusively for the BMW 3.0 CSL, which carry the number 50 stamped on the sides.

Finally, in the rear view, a generous rear wing, the strongly pronounced carbon diffuser in the rear apron and the four tailpipes in titanium, arranged in the shape of an arrow in the center of the rear apron.

BMW 3.0 CSL spoiler and rear exhaust

The livery also recalls that of the 1970s BMW coupe. Both the base color and the M-stripes are heavily applied by handwith a huge expenditure of time and effort.

BMW 3.0 CSL cockpit

In the two-seater cabin of the BMW 3.0 CSL the engineers made extensive use of carbon fiber. In the back row there is a helmet compartment integrated. The CFRP trim in the door panels and the reduced sound insulation also contribute to the extremely sporty flair. The driver and front passenger sit on M Carbon bucket seats.

BMW 3.0 CSL cockpit

The seat height and angle can only be adjusted using a screw connection three-stage in a workshop. The longitudinal position can be changed manually using a lever on the front edge of the seat. Additionally, the seats feature inserts removable headrests.

BMW 3.0 CSL 6-cylinder racing engine

The BMW 3.0 CSL is equipped with the more powerful straight-six engine never used in a road legal BMW M automobile. This is the engine that normally equips the racing BMW M4 GT3 from 600hp and that we also find on the very fast M4 CSL.

BMW 3.0 CSL rear 3/4 on the track

On the 3.0 CSL it was slightly detuned a 560 HPwith 550Nm of maximum torque at 7,200 min. The powerful engine is combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox and transfers all its power to the rear wheels. The gear knob sits comfortably in the hand and is engraved with the number 50. It sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 307 km/h.

BMW 3.0 CSL gearbox and traction

In the traditional way, the engine torque is transmitted to the road exclusively through the rear wheels of the BMW 3.0 CSL. For ambitious use on the racetrack, the driver can use the M-typical linear accumulation of lateral acceleration forces to steer the vehicle through corners with controlled drifting manoeuvres. The active differential M in the rear axle drive also ensures superior dynamics. If necessary, prevent the torque compensation between the rear wheels and, at the same time, creates a stepless and variable locking effect of up to 100 percent.

BMW 3.0 CSL 6-speed manual gearbox lever

The Active M Differential it is linked to the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) and adapts its locking effect precisely to the respective driving situation. For example, traction is optimized on roads with different friction values ​​for the right and left rear wheels.

BMW 3.0 CSL trim features

On the BMW 3.0 CSL the suspension, the carbon ceramic brake system M and traction control M. are fine-tuned manually on each model. All these elements derive from the world of GT racing, such as the suspension layout which is characterized by a front axle with double joint spring upright and from a rear axle to five arms in M specific design.

The BMW 3.0 CSL can also count on a M adaptive suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers, lo M Servotronic electromechanical steering variable ratio e the M carbon ceramic braking system. The latter provides a six-piston fixed caliper in red and ceramic brake discs from 400×38mm on the front axle with single piston fixed caliper brakes and ceramic brake discs from 380×28mm on the back.

BMW 3.0 CSL front alloy wheels 20″

Finally with the function M Traction Controlthe driver can individually set the intervention thresholds for limiting wheel slip.

BMW 3.0 CSL price

The new BMW 3.0 CSL is an exclusive collector’s car produced in the sun 50 unitsat a starting price of approx 750,000 euros.

Photo new BMW 3.0 CSL

