ANDKing Charles III He will undergo prostate treatment next week, as announced this Wednesday Buckingham palace, official residence of the monarch in London, which clarified that the sovereign's condition is “benign.”

In a brief statement, the palace noted that “as is common for thousands of men each year, the king has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.”

“His Majesty's condition is benign and he will go to the hospital next week to (undergo) a corrective procedure,” the note states.

The palace adds that “the public engagements of the king – who is 75 years old – will be postponed during a short recovery period.”

This announcement comes shortly after Kensington Palace – the official residence of the Princes of Wales – reported that the Princess of Wales, Catherine, underwent abdominal surgery yesterday at a private hospital in London – 'The London Clinic' – and she will be admitted for between ten and fourteen days before being able to return to her home in Windsor, where she will continue her recovery.

In the case of Catherine, 42, the official source also indicated that it is “unlikely” that the wife of Prince William, the monarch's eldest son and heir to the British throne, will be able to return to her official commitments before Week

