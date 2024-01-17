King Charles III will undergo surgery for benign prostatic hypertrophy. Buckingham Palace makes this known. The public commitments of the 75-year-old sovereign have been cancelled, and he will be hospitalized next week.

Buckingham Palace underlines that it is a benign pathology but King Charles is still expected to go to hospital for a “corrective operation” next week. “Like thousands of men every year – they underline – the king needs treatment for his enlarged prostate”. Commitments will be postponed as long as necessary for what is expected to be a short recovery period.

The news comes after Kate Middleton's hospitalization for abdominal surgery.