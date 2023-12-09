2022 has been a busy year for Hollywood. Not only movies like Barbie and Oppenheimer managed to attract a large audience during the summer, but in recent months we have also seen acclaimed productions, such as Napoleon. Now if you missed it in the theaters Killers of the Flower MoonMartin Scorsese’s most recent work, don’t worry, since this is now available for you to watch from home.

That’s right, right now, you can now enjoy Killers of the Flower Moon without the need to leave your house, although yes, you will still have to pay for it. Although we already knew that Apple TV+ will be the only place where you can find this film through streaming, You can now pay different prices to watch this acclaimed film on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies and YouTube.

However, if you do not wish to pay, you always have the opportunity to wait a couple of weeks or months for Killers of the Flower Moon is available on Apple TV+ at no additional cost, where it will also arrive with support for 4K with Dolby Vision-Atmos. Along with this, there are some cinemas in Mexico that are still showing this film, although the screenings are reduced.

Killers of the Flower Moon It is inspired by the book of the same name by David Grann., which tells a true story that occurred in the 1920s. The film focuses on the Osage tribe, who lives in Oklahoma and has a great fortune thanks to the oil found on their lands. However, their wealth attracts the whites, who begin to murder the indigenous people to keep their property.

Here we are introduced to William Hale, played by Robert De Niro, and his nephew Ernest Burkhart, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who begins a romance with Mollie Kyleresponsible for Lily Gladstone, a young woman from the Osage tribe, in search of the fortune that her family now possesses.

Remember, Killers of the Flower Moon It is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies and YouTube. On related topics, the pre-sale of The Boy and the Heron It is now available. Likewise, this is what the palomera looks like. Wonka.

Editor’s Note:

Killers of the Flower Moon It is a great film that cannot be left out of the list of the best of the year. Yes ok Oppenheimer remains a favorite for 2023, Martin Scorsese’s most recent work is in the top places, something that, I hope, many also have.

Via: Amazon Prime Video