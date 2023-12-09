The group that composes and sings the ending theme for the highly anticipated animated feature film has been revealed Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOMthe film that will continue the events of Cosmic Era of the franchise of Gundam SEEDin Japanese cinemas since January 26, 2024. They will be there See Saw to sing the unreleased song “Sarigiwa no Romantics”, the third song created for the saga after “Anna ni Issho Datta no ni” and “Kimi wa Boku ni Niteiru”.

Below we can see an excerpt from a live performance in 2019 and immediately after a press release with all the details regarding the new piece of music.

“Anna ni Issho Datta no ni” – InuFes 2019

See-Saw returns with their first Mobile Suit Gundam SEED song in 19 years!

“Sarigiwa no Romantics” chosen as the ending theme of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM

It has been announced that the ending theme for Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM, which will be released in Japanese theaters on January 26, 2024, will be “Sarigiwa no Romantics” by See-Saw. See-Saw is a group composed of Chiaki Ishikawa on vocals and Yuki Kajiura on keyboard.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom official site:

The See Saw they edited two previous theme songs in the series Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: “Anna ni Issho Datta no ni” from Mobile Suit Gundam SEED (2002) and “Kimi wa Boku ni Niteiru” from Mobile Suit Gundam SEED DESTINY (2004). This is their third project in the series, and it’s been around 19 years since their last involvement.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM is set in the EC (Cosmic Era) and continues the narrative of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED and Mobile Suit Gundam SEED DESTINY, depicting the ongoing conflict between the original “Natural” humans and the genetically engineered “Coordinators.” This latest chapter features an entirely new story that takes place in the year CE 75 after the events of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED DESTINY.

Furthermore, it was confirmed that “Sarigiwa no Romantics” will be released as a single on January 24, 2024. This single will also include the recording of the surprise performance by “Anna ni Issho Datta no ni” at InuFes 2019, FlyingDog’s 10th anniversary celebration.

To commemorate this event, the live video of “Anna ni Issho Datta no ni” performed at InuFes will be available for a limited time starting today. Along with this announcement, we received comments from Chiaki Ishikawa, Yuki Kajiura, and director Mitsuo Fukuda.

Comment by Chiaki Ishikawa:

“I am surprised and grateful for this unexpected reunion with SEED. At the time, I received valuable advice from the screenwriter, Chiaki Morosawa, and gained many skills on music creation. For this film version I included this experience of mine in the lyrics. I also had the opportunity to speak with director Fukuda, who expanded our discussions from the emotions of individual characters to broader themes about war, ultimately leading to a clear destination. Somehow, along the way, it seems like we’ve created something truly SEED-like. I would be happy if it brought you joy.”

Comment by Yuki Kajiura:

“I am truly honored to once again collaborate with Chiaki Ishikawa to create an ending theme for Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM. I’m happy that See-Saw was deemed necessary for this new story, which fans have been eagerly awaiting for twenty years. It was an honor to write a song for the final scene. We hope it can fulfill fans’ wishes.”

Comment by director Mitsuo Fukuda:

“First of all, thank you for the wonderful song. When I listened to it for the first time, I felt a strange sensation. Kajiura’s enchanting music and Ishikawa’s lyrics created an enchanting world, and I felt like the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED universe from twenty years ago was seamlessly connected to the present. The emotionally engaging melody, the arrangement and the lyrics that connect the emotions of the characters to the listeners touched my heart. I think it perfectly captures the grandeur of the ending theme of the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM movie.

The ending themes of the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED series are symbolic. “Anna ni Issho Datta no ni” was a magical song that synced with the theme of each episode and brought the emotion to its peak. The same can be said for “Kimi wa Boku ni Niteiru”. It’s not the world of the anime, but the everyday words that connect to the themes of each episode and touch the heart.

I am sure that “Sarigiwa no Romantics” will be another beautiful song that will enrich the ending of this film.”

Mitsuo Fukuda, director of the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED series

