A source in the Ukrainian defense sector familiar with the operations of the security services confirmed to Agence France-Presse that the marches “bombed important military installations in Crimea,” including a radar system near the village of Bagirovi on the Kerch Peninsula (eastern Crimea).

Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, is often attacked because it constitutes the rear base of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea and a major supply line for Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine.

Earlier Tuesday, Russia confirmed the interception of dozens of Ukrainian drones over the Crimean Peninsula and the Sea of ​​Azov.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement: “An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with marches (…) was thwarted last night.”

The Ukrainian source confirmed that the attack also targeted a helicopter landing site, another radar system, and an anti-aircraft missile control system located in the “Arabat Arrow,” a strip of sand in the Sea of ​​Azov that connects the Crimean Peninsula to the vicinity of the city of Genichesk, which is occupied by Russian forces in the Kherson region in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Security Service and Military Intelligence also caused “significant” damage to the marine oil terminal in Feodosia, which “supplies Russian forces with fuel,” according to the same source.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed on Tuesday morning that “air defenses destroyed 22 Ukrainian marches and intercepted 13 others over” the Sea of ​​Azov and the Crimean Peninsula.

Shortly afterward, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported in a second statement that “a new attempt by the Kiev regime” had been thwarted on Tuesday morning, noting that the Russian army had destroyed four drones over the Sea of ​​Azov.