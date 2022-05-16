The A4 is currently closed in both directions near the Ketheltunnel near Rotterdam. Due to a staff shortage, safety in the tunnel cannot be monitored, and Rijkswaterstaat has decided to close the tunnel. With the important traffic artery closed, the ANWB is counting on a heavy morning rush hour in South Holland.

#Ketheltunnel #Rotterdam #closed #directions #due #staff #shortage #heavy #rush #hour #expected