4,313 tons of CO2 or 172 Bilbao-Madrid flights. This is the carbon footprint of the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao and “we are only talking about the transportation of the works and the displacement of the staff,” says Rogelio Díez, head of the museum’s maintenance and facilities. “We still need to calculate that of the materials,” he explains, “but I get the sense that it’s not going to be that big, although we don’t know.”

An unknown journey, “because no one has done this before,” warns Díez. The Guggenheim is a pioneer in this measurement and also an institution at the forefront, not only because of the works of art that give color and relevance to its galleries, but also because of its environmental awareness. “From the day we opened our doors, we focused on these issues,” she says.

After a quarter of a century receiving visitors and works of art, next October the museum turns 25 years old, “sustainability is something for everyone,” he adds. “In the beginning, these issues were from my department, because we were in charge of installations and energy consumption.”

It was in 2012 and ‘light came on’. In that year, “we saw a technological opportunity to change the luminaire and use LED lights that consume less,” he replies. A modification that did not affect the galleries “for conservation issues.”

Sustainability in this case collided with regulation. “We had to look at the color temperature, if this technology affected the works…” he recalls. But, they had already fulfilled an objective, “we put them in this environmental wheel and made them think”.

Illumination of a work in the Basque museum.



Jordi Alemany

A seed planted in 2012 that has now grown and sprouted in the sustainability plan, because “a firm step must be taken,” he explains. “What we have been doing is fine, but we have to speed up the pace,” she warns.

“Impossible to get to zero”



“The goals of the 2030 Agenda are just around the corner,” says the manager of maintenance and facilities at the Guggenheim Bilbao. Furthermore, “we are in a climate emergency,” he adds. “It is urgent to minimize this impact and zero emissions must be sought, but it is impossible to do so,” he warns.

Since its inauguration on October 17, 1997, the Guggenheim has received a total of 23,745,913 visitors (figure as of December 31, 2021). “A lot of people come by car and you can’t control that,” he says. Car or plane, since six out of ten people who visited these Bilbao galleries are foreigners, mainly French (17.2%), British, German and American, in that order.

The calculated impact of the transport of works and displacement “accounts for a third of the total,” says Díez. There is still 66% missing and “it will take us two years to answer it”, he points out. Another third of the emissions originate from the energy needed by the building.

“We work to make conservation conditions more flexible and be more energy efficient”

rogelio ten Head of Maintenance and Facilities at the Guggenheim Bilbao

“We work to make the conservation conditions more flexible, but it does not depend on us,” he points out. By law, galleries must have a certain temperature and adequate relative humidity “to preserve the works of art and ensure the comfort of visitors,” she says.

The rooms of the Guggenheim are kept between 21ºC and 24ºC, “long ago it was 22ºC, but people froze in summer and there was a significant cost overrun,” explains Rogelio Díez. Currently, the energy needed by the Frank Gehry building comes from natural gas to generate heat in winter and electricity to cool it in summer and keep humidity at bay. “Flexibility is necessary to be more efficient,” he explains.

The relative humidity of the famous museum, bordered by the Nervión estuary, is at 50%. “It is important to monitor it, because sudden changes can cause fatigue on the construction site,” he explains. “We are facing a taboo subject, because it affects durability, but we are already talking about conservation to improve comfort and consumption.”

This is a path opened by the Basque museum, although decarbonisation also involves the adoption of renewable energy sources. “We must explain that we cannot put solar panels on the roof of the building, the Guggenheim itself is a sculpture,” explains Díez. “The future, I think, goes through hydrogen, but today there is no market.”

think green



After two decades of life, “we want to speed up the pace.” “Before, perhaps you looked at how much it cost or if there was a budget,” reveals Díez. “Now the question is whether it is sustainable,” he adds. For a year now, and within the Strategic Framework of the museum, the Guggenheim has had a multidisciplinary team of “a dozen people from all departments” to work on raising awareness of the importance of sustainability, identifying improvements and opportunities and making a monitoring of this matter.

«We cannot put solar panels on the Guggenheim, because the building is a sculpture»

rogelio ten Head of Maintenance and Facilities at the Guggenheim Bilbao

In recent years, the museum has worked to promote measures to optimize facilities, water management, waste control and the use of more sustainable materials. “Ultimately, we work in terms of sustainability,” he sums up.

An ecological vision from beginning to end, since the new roadmap indicates that the museum will use the rental of packaging whenever possible instead of building them for each transport. In addition, the walls of the exhibitions will be reused for other installations and other exhibition elements will be shared with other centers.

This green thinking “reaches all departments,” says Díez. The artistic programming itself has been impregnated with this feeling. The Guggenheim’s programming for this 2022 has a line of action that reflects on this issue and promotes ecological awareness. Likewise, it will host the symposium ‘Ecologies of Water’ “with the aim of promoting dialogue and collaboration between artists, scientists and technologists in the context of climate change,” the Guggenheim details in a statement.

“With all this we want to reduce and eliminate our greenhouse gas emissions”, explains Díez, “but reaching zero is impossible, so we will compensate”, he adds. This plan “will be available by the end of the year,” he advances. “We don’t want it to be just reforestation, that’s fine, but we also want it to have other social benefits and if it’s related to art, even better,” he explains.