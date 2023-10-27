After disappearing from Instagram for a couple of weeks, since his account was deleted by Meta, Karely Ruiz returned to this social network with an alternate account in which he shows his followers his traditional hot photographs and invites them to see exclusive content on his OnlyFans channel.

“I miss you a lot, do you me?” was the message left by the adult content creator in the first image she published on her new profile, @karelyruiz.of, which she has identified in her biography as “account back… I miss you, while my page turns, I see you here”.

The 22-year-old uses her Instagram account to share sensual images. However, Her most explicit content is found on her OnlyFans profile, where she stands out among Mexican creators of adult content. Subscribing to their channel has a monthly cost of US$16.

The model, born in Nuevo León, already has 310,000 followers on her emerging Instagram profile; On TikTok she has 925,700 followers; On her WhatsApp channel, she shares content with 87,000 people; and finally, In her verified X profile, she has 1,600,000 followers, with whom a few days ago she shared the message “I want to be a porn actress.”.

Why does Karely Ruiz prefer “ugly men”?

Karely Ruiz confessed that she does not like going out with handsome men, since when she has done so they have betrayed her trust. “The prettier the more unfaithful.”. Yes, I have dated handsome men who are unfaithful to me, that’s what I’ve noticed. I dated one, what, well, I broke up with him about two months ago, we had been together for a short time, three months. “I found out through messages and I confronted him in person,” he told the radio show. The Camineraof Exa FM.

Regarding the future, she commented that she would like to experience motherhood. “(I visualize myself) succeeding… with my son. I want to be a mom, I want to be a mom now! Because he is one of my dreams. I feel that I have already enjoyed and lived, being a mother is one of my dreams”he shared.