The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Friday (27.Oct.2023) that next year should be “difficult” in the economy due to the drop in investment from China and the rise in US interest rates. He stated that he is optimistic, however, about the growth of the Brazilian economy in 2023. He said that it is necessary to act now to avoid potentially bad consequences in the country in 2024.

“Obviously, next year will be a difficult year due to the drop in investment from China. The increase in American interest rates. We are aware of what is happening in the world economy and we have to act now to prevent what could happen from happening”he stated.

The president stated that he is optimistic with the result of Brazil’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for this year. He said that at the beginning of 2023, projections pointed to timid growth of 0.8% or 0.9%, but, according to him, it should now grow 3%.

“That’s why I’m very optimistic because the economy that started the year with everyone saying, ‘Brazil isn’t going to grow even 1%, it’s going to grow 0.8%, it’s going to grow 0.9%’, Brazil can grow 3 % this year and if everything helps, maybe it could even slip to 3 and something”he declared.

The BC (Central Bank) increased its projection for GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth from 2% to 2.9%. The new estimates are in the Quarterly Inflation Report, released on Thursday (September 28, 2023). Here’s the complete of the document (2 MB).