The third season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War It is one of the premieres of spring and part of his appeal lies in his co-star, Kaguya Shinomiyaaliases kaguya-samawhat translates into fan art and more than one cosplay.

This girl is a student who comes from a rich Japanese family with a long lineage. For the same reason, she usually behaves in the most polite and serious way possible. It’s the way she was raised as a child.

But that ‘straitjacket’ that his parents imposed on him from time to time is untied due to the experiences he lives. Especially since she is the vice president of the Student Council and she met its president, miyuki shirogane.

From the beginning she felt a special attraction for him. The fact is that at school there is a rule or belief that whoever confesses his feelings ends up ‘dominated’ by the one who receives his proposal.

That is unacceptable for Kaguyaso he looks for any stratagem so that Miyuki confess your feelings for her. The attraction that exists is mutual, but he thinks the same as her.

Someone has to go to confession first and no one does. His strategies, confusions and entanglements are key parts of the charm of Kaguya-sama: Love is War. Such is the popularity of this romantic comedy that kaguyama-sama has more than one cosplay.

Kaguya Sama in a not so frequent cosplay

As the cosplay from kaguya-sama what we bring you now, a contribution of the cosplayer @agus.laurentti. In this case she decided to represent one of the less common appearances of this character.

She is generally cold but friendly in her dealings, not one to lend herself to jokes. But on some occasion and to attract the attention of miyuki shirogane appeared with a pair of cat ears. That allowed the cute and cuddly side of her to come out.

That is something that does not happen frequently. Regarding her appearance, this cosplayer managed to recreate it with his cosplay. In general Shinomiya She wears a black student outfit complemented by a white blouse, as well as a red bow with black stripes.

She also wears a thin bow of the same color around her neck. Her hair is also black and her eyes have red pupils. The cosplay from @agus.laurentti Take these details into account.

If you want to know more about Kaguya-sama: Love is War