with videoAngelina Jolie visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv yesterday. Videos and photos have been shared on social media of the surprise visit of the American actress, who is also a special envoy of the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

Jolie (46) is said to have traveled to the city in western Ukraine in a personal capacity. “UNHCR is not involved in this visit,” a UN spokesman said CBC News† It is unclear what the reason for her visit is. According to the local government in Lviv, the actress has come to support the people during the Russian invasion.

Images show that Jolie is walking through the city and many interested people gather around her and she then orders coffee at a cafe. She also visited the station, where she talked to a number of people. Several media report that she met Ukrainian refugees and children injured in a Russian airstrike. She also spoke to several health care providers. See also Bolsonaro says Guedes stopped studying IPI exemption for motorcycle taxi drivers - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Jolie has been a special envoy to the United Nations Refugee Agency since 2012. For this she regularly travels to refugee camps and conflict areas. In early April, she paid a surprise visit to young Ukrainian war refugees who were being treated at a children’s hospital in Rome.

Angelina Jolie in Lviv. © via Reuters



Also listen to the AD Media Podcast:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: