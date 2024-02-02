K drugs: what they are and why Brazil's largest criminal organization stopped selling them

“A devastating blow that paralyzes the body and disconnects from reality.”

“Paranoia combined with tachycardia in which you may faint, temporarily paralyze, or not recognize friends and family.”

“The zombie drug.”

“Piripaque de Chaves” (Brazilian expression that refers to a false comical fainting of the character El Chavo del Ocho).

What you just read are the effects and the most popular names of K drugs.

The Brazilian criminal organization First Capital Command (PCC) vetoed the sale of this type of narcotics in places under its control, as confirmed to BBC News Brazil by two sources who work in the fight against drug trafficking and who asked not to be identified.

The order would be documented through wiretaps, the informants indicated.

In the recording – made a year ago according to sources – a member of the PCC whose telephone calls were intercepted with authorization from the Court claimed that the leader had ordered that the order be carried out immediately.

The consequences of this “rescue,” as the faction's announcements are called, are already reflected in the seizures made in Sao Paulo, the PCC's main market.

“Before, K9 and K2 were found in 30% of operations. Today that figure has dropped to 10%,” says one of the sources.

But how are K drugs produced? How do they get to Brazil and then are distributed?

And why did the PCC, which has its most profitable business in drugs, decide to veto the sale of these specifically?

BBC News Brazil spoke with delegates and public security experts to understand the current dynamics around K drugs, which worries the authorities and, apparently, also the drug traffickers themselves.

The PCC's reasons for banning K-drugs

According to sources consulted for this article, the PCC prohibited the consumption of drug K in 2023 in the “leading areas”, as the areas where narcotics are sold are known.

The intention would be not to harm the trafficking of other drugs, which is the organization's main source of income.

The decision was made after PCC leaders realized that excessive use of K2s and K9s was attracting police presence.

“When a man consumes them in the favela he can fall and hit his head, get sick, and this leads to public authorities going there, such as the police and the ambulance. “This draws a lot of attention and creates confusion,” said a source linked to the police.

“If the customer goes there to buy drugs and sees the police and medical personnel, they turn around and stop buying or look elsewhere.”

Another interviewee claimed to be unaware of this veto, but considered that it made sense according to the logic of the faction.

The PCC “focuses on profit and has that calculation of costs and benefits in the context of drug sales, that is why they may be prohibiting the K9,” explained Paes Manso, author of “The War: the rise of the PCC and the world of crime in Brazil.”

“It is a rational analysis of a billion-dollar business. The PCC has been operating in the drug market for 30 years and has a business vision,” he stated.

The researcher from the University of Sao Paulo recalls that there are precedents for this in the history of the PCC itself.

The command banned the use of crack cocaine in prisons in the early 2000s to maintain order in its facilities.

As Paes Manso explains, the doctor Drauzio Varella said at the time that, if drug use was so widespread in prisons, especially in the old Carandiru prison, stopping it was practically impossible.

Every week, in Carandiru – the scene of a massacre in 1992 and more recently converted into a park in the northern part of Sao Paulo – there was a “lawless second,” the researcher recalls.

This was the name given to the day when prisoners could settle scores: beat or even kill their opponents.

Paes Manso affirms that it was common for five or six people to be murdered on Mondays and that crack cocaine “increased this number exponentially.”

This occurred because most of the settlements were related to crack debts.