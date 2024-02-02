In the Peruvian entertainment world, the recent separation of Christian Cueva and Pamela López has captured the attention of the public and the media. After more than a decade together and three children together, the couple has decided to go their separate ways. The news, announced by the footballer's wife on her social networks, has generated countless reactions, including the unconditional support of his daughter Fabiana, the result of a previous relationship, who did not hesitate to express her admiration and support for her mother in this moment.

What did Pamela López say about her separation with Christian Cueva?

Pamela Lopez, in an extensive publication on her social networks, announced the end of her relationship with soccer player Christian Cueva, suggesting that behind her decision there are compelling reasons that will soon come to light. Although she did not go into details, she hinted that certain negative influences from the artistic environment played an important role in her decision. This news has shocked the couple's followers, who have seen their relationship evolve over the years.

Pamela López announced her breakup with Christian Cueva. Photo: Instagram capture/Pamela López

“This is a matter of my private sphere, but as I am still the wife of a public person, I want to make it known that, after a series of unfortunate events that I will show with evidence in due course and that involves a person from the artistic milieu (cumbia) and that currently seeks to sell an image of a victim, I made the decision to end my romantic relationship of more than 12 years with Mr. Christian Cueva Bravo“, he points out in his statement.

Did Pamela López receive the support of her daughter?

In the middle of the storm, Fabiana, daughter of Pamela Lopez From a previous relationship, he has been a pillar of support for his mother. Through Instagram, she shared an emotional message in which she highlights López's strength, independence and bravery, ensuring that she has everything it takes to stand out on her own. This gesture not only demonstrates the strong bond between mother and daughter, but also highlights female solidarity in times of adversity.

The breakup of Pamela López and Christian Cueva It marks a before and after in the lives of both. As the future of this story continues to unfold, Pamela López's daughter's unconditional support for her mother is a testament to love and resilience in difficult times.

Pamela López shared a message from her daughter. Photo: Instagram capture/Pamela López

“Once I told you that I saw you as delicate as a flower, but to this day I have not seen anyone stronger than you in the entire world, intelligent, kind, respectful, dedicated, thoughtful, sentimental and beautiful”said the young woman.

Likewise, he highlighted Pamela's strength: “My mom is everything that is right for me. You have everything to always excel and the best thing is that you are a faithful believer in a single force that you taught us to cling to: God.”

How long were Christian Cueva and Pamela López together?

Christian Cueva and Pamela López They were together for more than 12 years before announcing their separation. During that time, they formed a family with three children, sharing many significant moments in their lives both personally and publicly.

How many children do Christian Cueva and Pamela López have?

As a result of their romance, Christian Cueva and Pamela López had three children together, whom the Peruvian soccer player showed he loved with all his heart, as they are usually seen spending time with the family. For her part, Pamela López has an older daughter from a previous engagement named Fabianna.