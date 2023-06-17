We are working to find a solution with the entourage of the Brazilian who is popular in Spain, France and Turkey. Ranocchia returns from Monza: he will be evaluated in the pre-season

The first part of the Juventus market focuses above all on exits. There are several players who don’t fit into the manager’s plans, so it’s necessary to find a new place for them. From the sales of the redundancies or in any case from the savings from their salaries, a good part of the 100 million that the club must collect to face the losses due to the non-participation in the next Champions League could be obtained, without necessarily having to give up some valuable piece of the rose. The list of redundancies is obviously diversified compared to that of expendables (such as Szczesny, Alex Sandro or Rugani) who should instead be replaced.

NEGOTIATIONS IN PROGRESS — Juventus has already settled a first redundancy with the sale of Dejan Kulusevski to Tottenham. So now the focus for the outgoing movements shifts to McKennie and Zakaria, who have several potential solutions for the near future and could even leave outright. For the American, the interest of Galatasaray has become insistent, which would be ready to negotiate on a figure close to 30 million. For the Swiss, on the other hand, it is above all necessary to monitor the German market, where he has several admirers. See also Sabatini: "Mourinho does magic. Dybala? I told him to go to Roma"

EVALUATIONS — At Continassa, Arthur still has to manage the grain: the Brazilian still weighs in the balance sheet for around 32 million, in short, the idea of ​​selling him is not practicable on a par with an early termination of the contract. However, relations are good, the entourage has already received some expressions of interest (from Spain, France and Turkey) and is already working to find a solution that will allow the Juventus club to completely offload the 6.5 million salary . Ranocchia will also return from loan: Monza won’t redeem him, the midfielder (whom Allegri likes a lot) will be evaluated again during the pre-season. While the young Compagnon and Sersanti go in direction B.

June 17 – 3.04pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Juve #redundancies #priority #place #Arthur #bianconeri #work