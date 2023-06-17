In a new message in response to demo feedback, the team at Final Fantasy 16 confirmed that he will continue to work on the game after its release. Although at launch they are not foreseen update patchesnew updates will arrive later and will work on performance and more.

Square Enix said, as you can see from the images just below: “Be sure that we will publish updates to improve the performance!”. Then they also state that they are analyzing the possibility of adding in Final Fantasy 16 an option to change the motion blur and in case eliminate it completely. Furthermore, they are verifying the possibility of inserting further options for managing the speed of the camera, so as for the possibility of deactivating the automatic movement of the same during movement.

We repeat that these last two options (motion blur and camera handling) are under analysis, are not confirmed. We’ll have to see after launch what the Final Fantasy 16 team decides to do.

Final Fantasy 16 will be available from June 22, 2023 on PS5. It is an action RPG and will have two graphics modes: “Graphics” prioritizing detail and “Framerate” prioritizing performance. The developers have explained that they have aimed to keep the 60 FPS fixed in the fights, while there may be drops in the exploration phases: let’s assume that they want to improve the performance of these sections, with future patches.

Speaking instead of a curiosity, the directors of Final Fantasy 16 have revealed their favorite chapters of the saga.