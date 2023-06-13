Chelsea insists for Vlahovic and Tottenham ask for a discount for Kulusevski. Juventus’ London mission has in fact kicked off the market: even if only in terms of exits. But this summer goes like this: at the Continassa they must first understand how much they can collect and then devote themselves to “miscellaneous and possible”, that is, to purchases. So the recent blitz by Giovanni Manna in the English capital has a particular importance. On the one hand it represents his foreign debut in the new role of sporting director, but above all it allows him to get to the heart of some of the most important negotiations of the summer now just around the corner.

Let’s start with the Vlahovic case. For weeks the major European clubs have been taking the pulse of the black and whites and the entourage of the Serbian international, whose word will obviously weigh heavily in the technical choice of the possible next destination. Atletico Madrid were among the first to knock with Alvaro Morata’s potential counterpart. However, in Turin they have clarified that only economic offers are welcome that are as close as possible to the 80 million spent in January 2022 to snatch him from Fiorentina. And the Gil family club promptly changed course, renewing the contract of the Spanish striker. So the Colchoneros track is fatally overshadowed. Instead in Munich the plots for the new center forward are in full evolution. The last season in this respect has pronounced a harsh truth for Bayern. Lewandowski’s heir has not yet been found. And Dusan fully enters the gallery of favorites for the new course. President Herbert Hainer revealed his club’s strategy to Bild TV on Sunday, admitting that “we’ve already made two signings but our budget foresees being able to spend 100 million for the striker. Some names have been mentioned, but we will take our time. Tuchel will also have a say about him. The names are those mentioned in the media: Kolo Muani, Harry Kane, Osimhen, Vlahovic. We are watching closely to see who is a better fit for Bayern.” The German club, as already happened for De Ligt, has the resources to meet Juventus’ needs. However, there has not yet been an adequate study on the Vlahovic side with the Bavarians. Instead, they go much more quickly to Chelsea. And the confirmation came from the face-to-face meeting over the weekend with representatives of the Stamford Bridge club, looking for heavy reinforcements for Pochettino. After a financially expensive and disappointing season in terms of results, the Blues must try to lighten the bills. This is why the names of Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Loftus-Cheek emerged in the conversation that took place in the City, both on the payroll with heavy engagements. The topic of the Belgian was only touched upon for a thousand reasons, also considering his strong bond with the world of Inter. Absolutely, however, also in this case the reasoning made to Atletico is valid: no to exchanges, only money. In any case, Chelsea won’t let go and new contacts are expected shortly, obviously with more attractive offers.