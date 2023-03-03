In the first leg of the Serie C Italian Cup final, which happened in Turin for the Venetians. Allegri, Danilo and other players were also in the stands. Return April 11 to fields reversed

Vicenza wins the first Coppa Italia Serie C final against Next Gen 2-1 in the photo finish. But everything is still open for the award of the trophy: Brambilla’s young players will try to overturn the disadvantaged situation in the return scheduled at the Lie next April 11th. Modesto’s Vicenza was more cynical and experienced on the occasion of the goals scored in the final half. On the other hand, reinforcements from the first team were not enough for the Bianconeri. But they are still in the running to replicate the 2020 feat.

THE CHOICES — Soulé and Iling come down from the first team and join their peers to give a hand to Brambilla, who has to do without the suspended Huijsen in defense. Modesto responds to the Juventus 3-5-1-1 with the usual 3-4-2-1, but Bellich, Corradi and Pasini stopped by the sports judge. There are twenty thousand spectators at the Stadium, including Allegri, his staff and Danilo who have just been renewed. Speaking before the match to the managers: Pessotto admits that “playing two Coppa Italia finals in the space of a few years is a source of satisfaction for the whole club”, Balzaretti reiterates that “being here tonight is an important reward. We care so much about the cup, the public setting is splendid”. In fact, the 1,300 fans who came from Vicenza color the away sector and make themselves heard for the entire ninety minutes. See also The three "Bs" of Turin: Belotti, Brekalo and Bremer at the top

SUPER FRIZZY: BUT 2 OUT OF 3 — The match lights up already in the first minutes, following the development of a free kick by Iocolano (from the left) that Stramaccioni manages to intercept with his head but not to direct into the mirror of the goal. Before the quarter of an hour Soulé serves Pecorino in space: the conclusion is oversized and the attacker also finds himself offside. Vicenza responded with Ronaldo in the 18th minute: the shot from the edge, however, found an excellent save by Crespi. Who still has to work overtime a few minutes later on a Ferrari header, served by Begic with a precise cross from the left. At half an hour forced change for Brambilla: Iocolano out, who injures himself by falling on his right knee (negative sensations, instrumental tests at J Medical in the next few hours). While Crespi this time could do little on an unfortunate detour on goal by Stramaccioni, in an attempt to contain Ierardi in the fray: the guests had the advantage. See also Íngrit Valencia triumphs in her debut at the Boxing World Cup

BOTTLE AND ANSWER — Before the break Iling had the opportunity to level the score, but his header went wide. He makes up for it immediately at the beginning of the second half, when he is found ready to repeat the ball sent over the crossbar (from a left-footed free kick) by Soulé to the net. In short, the reinforcements of the first team become effective, while Vicenza tries to weigh their greater experience in the category by increasing the pressure with chances from Ferrari (header from a Dalmonte cross) and Ronaldo (from a free-kick from distance). In the 70th minute the very occasional for Juve: Soulé does everything right on the left and serves a delicious ball to Sersanti, who however shoots too high over the crossbar. The coaches try to change something with the substitutions: but with time running out it is Jimenez who invents a Euro goal from outside that leaves Crespi stunned. It ends 2-1 for the Vicentini: with the Bianconeri recriminating ache for a crossbar from Pecorino when time expired. See also Morata speaks from Colchonero: "It will be a fantastic year, motivated for the World Cup"

