Michael B Jordan debut as a director in “Creed 3”, the third installment of the “Rocky” spin-off that no longer has the presence of Sylvester Stallone. Fans are beyond excited to see the movie as it has not only been well received by critics, but also looks like a refreshing change from previous installments in the franchise. Although the tape is one of the bets on the theater billboard for March, thousands wonder if they will be able to see this film via STREAMING. In the following lines, we tell you more details.

Sylvester Stallone had some differences in the making of “Creed 3” and Michael B. Jordan recalled that this is a saga about Adonis. Photo: Composition LR/MGM

SEE “Creed 3” ONLINE via STREAMING

Spin off fans “believe” They expect to see this third installment of the saga via streaming, and although Netflix or HBO Max could be the first to consider, there is a detail that perhaps many ignore. In case you don’t know, MGM became the property of Amazon, so “Creed 3” is expected to come direct to Amazon Prime Video after a period of theatrical release.

When can the film be seen on the platform? This point is somewhat variable, since a lot depends on how profitable the plot becomes on the big screen. In that sense, the Collider portal points to a possible release after 45 days after the completion of the film’s passage through theaters, while Screen Rant suggests September of the year as a more likely period of time.

"Creed 3" doesn't have Rocky, but it does have two fierce fighters who enter the ring in a thrilling final scene. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros.

What is “Creed 3” about? This says the official synopsis

After dominating the world of boxing, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has thrived in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, damien (Jonathan Majors), reappearing after serving a lengthy prison sentence, is eager to prove he deserves his chance in the ring.

The face to face between old friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to face Damian, a fighter who has nothing to lose.

“Creed 3” – cast