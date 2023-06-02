The manager wants to land in Turin quickly to plan the future of the bianconeri together with Allegri

One week for the landing in Turin. In the dialogue between Cristiano Giuntoli and the top management of Juventus there is a clear agenda, with tight deadlines. And the current sporting director of Napoli thinks he can get the green light from Aurelio De Laurentiis by Wednesday or, at the latest, in the following days. Yet the patron champion of Italy in recent weeks has hinted that he wants to take advantage of the existing contract, which expires in a year. And the well-known rivalry between the two fans does the rest: it is easy, then, for the resistance of the blue number one to lead to a real tug of war.

Trust — Despite these objective difficulties, Juve is aware of a cautious optimism to make a move operational that Continassa has been planning for at least a month. The package includes a five-year contract worth 1.5 million net per season. And in this perspective, Giuntoli is already planned to be accompanied by Pompilio and Stefanelli, the latter now in Cesena. But how does the Tuscan manager hope to get the green light? Certainly with tact and with the willingness to give up some emoluments accrued over the years: in particular those related to the last rocking season. And to corroborate this line it should be emphasized that on Monday in Coverciano the blue ds hit the wall on the occasion of the Inside the Sport award, promoted by Mcl and Ussi. Not even the question about Spalletti’s sabbatical year and the comparison with his precarious situation didn’t move him: “I only think about the present, I don’t talk about the future”, was his dry answer. In short, the manager promised to Juve plays the diplomacy card to close the 8 years of his Campania experience without jolts. See also Indictments, budget to be reviewed and new board of directors: Juve's first three games after the turning point

Alternatives — However, in his entourage there are those who go further and prepare a plan B. In this case, legal support for a resolution “for just cause” would be fatal. Strong arguments that no one wants to publicize. It cannot be excluded, however, that this option emerges in the inevitable post-scudetto face-to-face. Certainly Juve follows the story without frenzy. If the shirt change takes place in the foreseen manner, then it is possible that the first technical summit with Max Allegri could take place as early as next week. Despite the non-football uncertainties, Continassa wants to draw up the new plans in a tight circle. And this appointment in the air between the coach from Livorno and his compatriot is proof that everything is ready at Juventus to welcome the new manager. In this regard, it should be remembered that last week Max publicly shut down the rumors about his divergent ideas on this choice. In any case, the option of a slowdown cannot be ruled out. If De Laurentiis stumbles, however, the Juventus ownership has already given precise indications on what to do, also gearing up for a long wait. In this eventuality, the current sports director Giovanni Manna is a candidate to keep the role to initiate contacts for the most urgent operations. All this always in close liaison with Allegri. In these hours, rumors about his future follow one another, but so far Max has never changed his mind, keeping up with the pact made with John Elkann in the midst of the judicial storm. See also My name is Samuel and I take advantage of opportunities: discovering Iling, the forward with a future to decipher

Strategies — After all, that contract until 2025 has significant economic contours: 46 million gross in the two-year period including the staff. It goes without saying that the hoped-for advent of Giuntoli in the shortest possible time can help everyone to immediately get to the heart of the indispensable market revolution. While waiting for the property to indicate the new budget, it is certain that the comings and goings of players will be intense: between sacrifices, enhancement of young people and new protagonists.

