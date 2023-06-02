TV ratings Thursday 1 June 2023: auditel and share of yesterday’s programs

LISTEN TO TV – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Thursday 1 June 2023? Gigi went to Rai 1, someone like you still together. On Rai 2 Snake Eyes. On Rai 3 Guess who’s coming to dinner. On Rete 4 Forehand and backhand. On Channel 5 Zelig. About Italy 1 Chicago Fire. On La7 Piazzapulita. But who scored the highest TV ratings Thursday 1 June 2023? Below all the data that will be released starting at 10.