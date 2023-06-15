The Turin-Galatasaray axis is one to keep an eye on in these early days of the transfer market. The Turkish club is serious about McKennie: the American midfielder is back from his loan to Leeds but is not part of Juventus’ plans, which are ready to negotiate his exit. The bianconeri would like to monetize the sale as much as possible: the request for the permanent transfer starts at 35 million, but there is ample willingness to negotiate. That sum today represents the value of the clause set in Zaniolo’s contract, who would like to return to Serie A and has never hidden his interest in wearing the black and white shirt.

OPEN DIALOGUE

Already last summer Juve had tried to start the discussion with Roma by directing the discussion on the terms that are now being proposed again with Galatasaray: but in that circumstance the two parties did not agree on evaluations and counterparts. The bianconeri must replace Di Maria, but must first hand over the redundancies: an exchange of guaranteed loans could be the first step in resolving two immediate needs: finding a place for a player who would have no future in Turin and making Allegri available a good reinforcement for the attack, which would not need to settle in Serie A. Galatasaray aims for McKennie and is ready to talk about it.