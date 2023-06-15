“Ana de nadie” continues to shock her followers. After Joaquín’s betrayal of Ana, she states that she is single and new suitors will begin to appear. The shadow of her ex-husband, Horacio, will always be present. In addition, criticism of ‘Mona’ will arise for messing with a man with a partner. If you want to follow the RCN production starring Jorge Enrique Abello more closely, review this complete guide to find out where, at what time and how to see the premiere.

Advance of chapter 70 of “Ana de nadie”

When to see episode 70 of “Ana de nadie”?

Episode 70 of “Ana de nadie” will hit television screens this Wednesday, June 14, through the RCN signal. The new chapters are broadcast from Monday to Friday in prime time on the Colombian channel.

What time does “Ana de nadie” 1×70 arrive?

“Ana de nadie” will premiere its chapter 70 at 9:30 pm (Colombian time). This original RCN production airs minutes after the “Survivor, the famous island” program.

Where do the complete episodes of “Ana de nadie” come out?

You can follow all the episodes of “Ana de nadie” through the RCN channel. This novel began on March 1 and continues to captivate fans at night, from Monday to Friday. It is not yet known how many more episodes this Colombian telenovela will deliver.

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

After 25 years of marriage, a woman named Ana Ocampo decides to divorce her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, giving herself the opportunity to live new experiences. Along the way, she will come across several people who will want to make her happiness impossible and whom she will have to overcome together with her new partner.

