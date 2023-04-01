The Juventus CEO in the League: “We are planning next season but we have to understand what will happen in April”. The technician will have weight in the choice of the new diesse and on the market

Massimiliano Allegri returned to the helm of the Lady just under two years ago. He had written down that he would stay for a long time (4 year contract) but fate wanted his second adventure to start worse than the first: no titles, elimination in the round of 16 in the Champions League and a placement in the top four which saved the season. Between last year and this Max has often ended up in the crosshairs, for the game but also for the results (which it was reasonable to expect different from a squad like the black and white one) and he reached the lowest point with the elimination from the Champions League in the first phase groups – a burning first time in his coaching career – and there was often talk of a possible early farewell. However, the penalty turned the situation upside down, transforming him – through the direct investiture of John Elkann – from a question mark to a firm point. Juventus in 2023-24, regardless of how the season will end (also awaiting off-field decisions) will be marked by Max, who with the new management is already building the near future for black and white.

Full powers — "We are at work for next season – the CEO said today. Maurizio Scanavino, present in the League together with Francesco Calvo, the new manager of the black and white sports area -. However, we must first wait to see what will happen in April. We have many important appointments, the first on the 19th, then we'll play for the Europa League and the Italian Cup… So we'll see". Scanavino says he is optimistic on the judicial front: "There is trust, we are certainly defending ourselves serenely, then we await the verdicts, we cannot say more". While awaiting the verdicts, the Lady to come will be based on the heterogeneous trident: Allegri increasingly at the center of the project and with broad powers, particularly on the market, assisted by the two top figures of the new course. Scanavino is the manager chosen by the property to ferry Madama out of this complicated and delicate period, between criminal and sporting investigations and the need to bring the club back to its former glory. Calvo, on the other hand, took on the role that once belonged to Fabio Paratici to make up for the inhibition of diesse Federico Cherubini, currently disqualified. He knows the Juventus world well and combines economic and managerial skills with extensive experience in sports clubs (having also worked at Roma and Barcelona). With both Allegri has an excellent feeling, there is trust and sharing of ideas.

The market and renewals — It is no coincidence that the first move of the club after the stalemate due to the change of management was the renewal of Danilo, strongly desired by Max and carried out personally by Calvo. The next steps will be the renewal proposals for Angel Di Maria and Adrien Rabiot. The white smoke is easier in the first case, the second negotiation is more complex, also because it is linked to the fate of Juventus: Fideo is willing to remain without cups, for the Frenchman Europe (and in particular the Champions League) is decisive in the choice . Juventus will try to keep both of them and this is the certification of how important Allegri’s indications are.

The choice of diesse — The next Juve will be a mix of experienced and young players: even the other names on which the Lady is moving (from Frattesi del Sassuolo to Hiulmand del Lecce up to Carlos Augusto del Monza) are players who meet the liking of the coach. But it is not only on the market that Juventus is working: the priority is the choice of a figure who works closely with Scanavino, Calvo and Allegri. A director who could support Cherubini or take his place, we'll see, but Allegri will certainly have a say on this too. It is no coincidence that among the names that go around stands out that of Ricky Massara, currently at Milan but who worked with Calvo at Roma and was Max's teammate. On the communication front, Calvo and Allegri's trusted man is Riccardo Coli, head of the first team press office, who could play an even more prominent role in the future.

