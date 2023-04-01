A Brit is making waves online by using artificial intelligence (AI) to create images of possible selfies taken by historical personalities. Film editor Duncan Thomsen, 53, who lives in London, UK, produced photographs with extreme realism, including one of Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, who appears doing a self-portrait with soldiers in the middle of the battlefield in Waterloo, Belgium , in 1815.

Other curious selfies include Queen Cleopatra, Egypt’s last pharaoh, and Jesus Christ with his 12 apostles, who decided to take a break from Holy Communion to pose for a photo.

+ Microsoft launches tool with OpenAI technology to create image from text

Thomsen also created AI images of UK sovereigns such as King Henry VIII (1509-1547) and Queen Elizabeth I (1558-1603). Quoted by the British website Manchester Evening News, the freelance film editor believes he is the first person to use AI for this purpose – and jokes that the results are “hilarious”.

“AI is cutting-edge technology. I spent a month working on a formula of prompts (commands), language and photo elements to give photos that ‘selfie’ effect. The results are hilarious and everyone I’ve shared my work with said they couldn’t believe how real the images actually look,” comments Duncan Thomsen.

He used the Midjourney platform, through the Discord application. Artificial intelligence responds to user requests and commands by creating images based on billions of content available online. This process can be a little “time-consuming” for the user, explains the Brit, as it requires a detailed description of what needs to be done.

Duncan adds that this technique can be used to teach history in schools. “Technology can be used in schools as a new way to teach and engage children with world history – it’s like traveling back in time without a time machine. You can ask the AI ​​to be historically accurate and then it will reference anything, anywhere. That’s the beauty of it,” explains the editor to the Manchester Evening News.

Midjourney allows you to create content so incredible that it made a “selfie” of a group of australopithecines, hominids that gave rise to humans and chimpanzees and that lived about four million years ago.