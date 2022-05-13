Rumors around Samsung’s next leaflets are becoming more and more insistent, and the first renders published by OnLeaks show what the Korean company’s next two smartphone folds should look like. As for the Z Fold 4, there is a style much closer to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with the camera module without added thickness and more squared lines. Inside, camera below the display, as with the previous model. The Z Flip 4 appears to have a larger external screen with more information, but otherwise it would appear to be very similar to its predecessor. This year’s foldables were unveiled last August, so it’s fair to think Samsung will let us know about the new models by next summer.