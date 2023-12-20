Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 2:13 p.m.



Julio José Iglesias is living a very sweet moment, not only because he is one of the participants in the program 'Bake off: famous in the oven', where he will share the screen with his little sister, Ana Boyer, but because his relationship with Ariadna Romero continues to flourish aft.

This can be seen in the photographs published exclusively by Diez Minutos magazine, in which Isabel Preysler's son is seen in the most complicit with his girlfriend. The couple has traveled to Madrid, where they have enjoyed different plans, including the soccer match between Real Madrid and Villareal at the Santiago Bernabéu.

It was last August when Julio José shouted his love from the rooftops by publishing a romantic photograph on his social networks with the Cuban model with the text: “Only us”, a true declaration of intentions. A romance that surprised since just a few months ago he had ended his courtship with the Brazilian model Vivi di Domenico, with whom he starred in a controversial advertising campaign.

Julio José's current partner is not as well known in Spain as in Italy, where he has developed a large part of his career, especially with television work. She is the mother of a 5-year-old boy, Leonardo, who already knows her mother's boyfriend based on the photos that Ariadna herself has published on her Instagram profile.