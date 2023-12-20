Dragon Ball continues today but many fans especially fondly remember the first searches for the Dragon Balls, when Goku and Bulma explored various regions of the world in search of the magical objects. Among the many characters who have faded into the background over the years is Bulma, who as a non-combatant has found less space. The world of cosplay, however, does not forget her and allows us, for example, now to see the Bulma cosplay adventurer version made by celaena_cosplay.

celaena_cosplay it offers us a Bulma clearly on a journey in search of the Dragon Balls (and she has found at least one!), with a perfect outfit for an adventurer. We can see a shot and also a short video in which Bulma offers us the Dragon Ball.

What do you think of the Bulma cosplay in adventurer version made by celaena_cosplay? Do you like the Dragon Ball character in this version, or do you prefer a different one among his many others?