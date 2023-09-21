Banfield, led by coach Julio César Falcioni, lost 1 to 0 on its visit to Barracas Central for the fifth date of the Argentine Professional League Cup. Both teams, which belong to Zone A of the championship, are playing to remain in the category and also the possibility of accessing an international tournament for the year 2024.

(Be sure to read: Terrible flying kick: player injures two rivals with a violent foul, video).

At 30 minutes into the first half, the local team took the lead on the scoreboard with a goal from forward Alexis Domínguez, after a shot with his right foot near the penalty spot in the Banfield area. However, a few minutes after the end of the first half of the match, controversy exploded after a play in which ‘Taladro’, headed by Julio César Falcioni, claimed a penalty.

The play that sparked the controversy:

Nicolás Capraro, Barracas Central player, knocked down the opposing team’s midfielder, Juan Álvarezon the edge of the area, which finally referee Ariel Penel did not sanction as a foul nor was it reviewed by the VAR.

Falcioni, who in his time as a player spent time in América de Cali and Once Caldas in Colombia, did not stay with his arms crossed. At the end of the first 45 minutes of play he approached the referee panel to complain about the penalty not sanctioned by the central judge Penel.: “Go ahead, Julio,” the referee responded to the Argentine coach.

The camera of the official broadcast of the match managed to capture the moment in which the discussion escalated to the point that the 67-year-old coach pushed the referee in the back after receiving the red card.

After the attack, the referee was surprised by Falcioni’s reaction, who had to be removed from the field of play by some collaborators who were guarding the match judges.

The coach ended up watching his team’s defeat from one of the stands at the Tomás Adolfo Ducó stadium in the city of Buenos Aires, and with that result, the fight to maintain the category became complicated.

The referee’s report will determine the sanction that Falcioni will receive for his improper behavior that is going around the world of football.

Santiago Pabon

Editorial Social networks

More news in EL TIEMPO