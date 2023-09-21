Ki Group, Santanchè’s position becomes further complicated. Now Meloni will have to make a decision

Daniela Santanchè is still in trouble, the position of the minister of the Tourism. After the case VisibiliaIn fact, now the legal issue linked to has also exploded Ki Group, the other company that Santanchè managed. And there are also new probable ones criminal repercussions. So his place in the Meloni government is back in the balance. At the request of failure of the Milan prosecutor’s office for Ki Group – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – a new one is in fact opened chasm in the groups’ accounts linked to the Minister of Tourism under investigation. And she, experts explain, risks a conviction: simple bankruptcy involves penalties from 6 months to two years, fraudulent bankruptcy three to ten years. For the crime they are in fact all directors punishable of a company (even non-executive ones). As well as mayors and general managers. And, explains the accountant Gian Gaetano Bellavia, it won’t be enough for you to say “I didn’t know” to get away with it: “The penal code provides that anyone who does not prevent an event that he has the legal obligation to prevent is equivalent to causing it. And therefore the same punishment applies.”

Last July 5, in its information to SenateSantanchè also reassured the recovery of Ki Group. Claiming to have learned the news about the company from the management “as she no longer had any operational or corporate role”. And in the meantime – continues Il Fatto – inside Fratelli d’Italia they officially say yes want to respect the principle of the presumption of innocence. But on the other hand we hope that it will be the prosecutor’s office “that will solve the problem for us”. In the observations – which summarize the reports of the Gdf and an expert in 10 pages and which were included in the bankruptcy petition -, the prosecutors also underline the serious omissions to the detriment of creditors.

Which also includes some employees which, as the lawyers explain, “in recent months, after the promises made in the courtroom by the senator” they have not yet received the severance pay. Then we analyze the financial statements of Bioera, the other satellite company that was supposed to save Ki Group. Listed on Euronext Milan: ha debts of almost 900 thousand euros. In addition, in 2022 there is a “net loss result for 5.3 million euros“.

