Journalist and reporter Bas Haan will start working at . on 1 March NRC. He makes the switch from current affairs program news hour. Bee NRC 48-year-old Haan strengthens the research editorial team, which is currently being expanded further.

Haan worked since 2000 as a reporter and investigative journalist on current affairs programs of various broadcasters, the last fifteen years for news hour and precursor NOVA. In 2015, he was named ‘Journalist of the Year’ for his coverage of the receipts affair, which revolved around a secret settlement with a drug criminal. In response to the reports, State Secretary Fred Teeven, Minister Ivo Opstelten and Chamber President Anouchka van Miltenburg resigned – followed in 2017 by Ard van der Steur. Haans revelations were awarded with various prizes, including several Tiles.

In 2017 Haan published the book The bill for Rutte about the receipt affair, with which he won the Brusse Prize for best Dutch journalistic book. In 2009 he already wrote a book about De Deventer Murder Case, which was republished at the end of 2020 because it was being made into a film. The cinema film was released in September 2021 The Condemnation premiered, with actor Fedja van Huêt in the role of Haan as a thorough journalist.

‘The most beautiful and best place imaginable’

Haan, he says, has reached a point in his career where he “likes to take the next step as an investigative journalist.” NRC he calls it “the most beautiful and best place imaginable”. With its growth as a digital medium, the newspaper is investing further in investigative journalism. According to editor-in-chief René Moerland, NRC “leading the way” in revelations about “the rapid transformations the world is going through.”

The editors of NRC was recently expanded with the arrival of Stefan Vermeulen, economic journalist at Follow The Money, who, among other things, revealed about Sywert van Lienden’s face masks deal. At NRC he will work in economics editing. Data journalist Winny de Jong is also making the switch to NRC, she comes from the NOS and will start at the newspaper this spring.