The 37-year-old nurse, who recovered thanks to the commonly prescribed treatment for erectile dysfunction problems, spent 28 days in a coma, according to the British newspaper, Daily Mail.

Nurse Monica Almeida, from the British region of Gaenburg, took two doses of the anti-Corona vaccine, but she contracted the Corona virus on the 31st of last October, and was hospitalized on the ninth of November.

A week later, the nurse was transferred to the intensive care unit, and then it was decided to put her in a “medically induced coma”, an option doctors resort to until they find a solution for the patient.

The recovering patient explained that the doctors were only 3 days away from stopping the ventilator, when she began to improve, and woke up on the fourteenth of last December.

Upon waking, doctors at Lincoln County Hospital told the patient that they had given her a dose of Viagra as part of an experimental treatment she had agreed to while she was still conscious.

And the drug “Viagra” helps to allow more blood flow to various parts of the body, by relaxing the walls of blood vessels, and this led to the nurse’s recovery in just a week.

The nurse stated that she joked with the doctors when she woke up from the coma and realized that she had taken Viagra, describing her recovery from “Covid 19” disease as a Christmas miracle.

The nurse, who specializes in breathing, suffered from very severe symptoms after being infected with the Corona virus, as she lost her senses of smell and taste, and her cough began to mix with blood.

The nurse’s oxygen level decreased significantly, and when she was transferred to the hospital, she was unable to breathe due to the complications of “Covid 19”.

The nurse’s health condition deteriorated so badly that her parents decided to come from Portugal to say goodbye to her, thinking that she would not overcome “Covid 19” after reaching a critical stage of the disease, but the drug “Viagra” had a magical effect.