The trail of changes in the regional Administration continues this Thursday with the departure of the General Director of Public Governance and Citizen Participation, José Luis Martínez, approved by the Governing Council. At the proposal of the Ministry of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families, Social Policy and Transparency, his replacement will be Jorge Vilaplana.

Born in Cartagena, Jorge Vilaplana is a political scientist, specialized in political and institutional communication, with experience in political and parliamentary consulting. He is a graduate in Political Science and Management and Public Administration from the University of Murcia and has a double master’s degree in Political and Institutional Communication and Marketing.

Throughout the current legislature, more than thirty senior officials of the Community have resigned. The last one was Christian de la Fe, general director of the University of the Region of Murcia, who resigned from his position due to serious “discrepancies in criteria” with the counselor Valle Miguélez on the procedure to follow for the approval of the Veterinary degree at UCAM .

On July 20, the general director of Social Services, Lucía Hernández, also left her post. In addition, the Ministry of Valle Miguélez especially suffered these departures of members of the second echelon. So far this year, the general director of Social Dialogue, Diego Barnuevo, has resigned; the general secretary, Ana Luisa López; and the regional Secretary for Employment, Margarita López-Acosta.

Likewise, the Governing Council also approved the dismissal of Lucía Hernández as general director of Social Services and Relations with the Third Sector, a position that will be held by the until now general director of Women and Gender Diversity, María José García.

The Council also approved that the general director of Families and Protection of Minors, Silvia Muñoz, assume together with her powers, provisionally, those of Women and Gender Diversity.