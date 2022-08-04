Nintendo Italy with a post on Twitter announced theunlock time of the new tracks of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for those who have purchased the Additional Paths Pass or are subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Package. The 8 tracks of package 2 will be available starting from 16:00 Italian today, Thursday 4th August.

We remind you that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pass additional courses – pack 2 includes the following courses:

Stracciatella skies (new)

Kalimari Desert (Nintendo 64)

Mario Circuit 3 (SNES)

Mushroom Throat (Wii)

Sprint in Sydney (Tour)

Waluigi’s pinball machine (DS)

Snowlands (GB Advance)

View of New York (Tour)

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Additional Course Pass for Nintendo Switch is included with the Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack subscription or can be purchased separately via the console’s eShop for the price of 24.99 euros.

The pass introduces well 48 additional routes divided into 6 packages that will be published at regular intervals. The one out today brings the total of available circuits to 16, while the other 32 will be published from here by the end of 2023.