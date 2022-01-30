Jonathan David and Alexander Isak: Milan, here are the two possible substitutes for Ibra

While the winter transfer market seems practically concluded with the purchase of Marko Lazovic for Milan, the summer one is already in full swing. In the event that Ibrahimovic decides to retire, the Rossoneri would bet on Jonathan David of Lille or Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad. That’s who it is

