Sinaloa.- During a sounding made in the first frame from the city of Culiacan, parents agreed yes it is time that children and young people return to face-to-face classes, but the authorities must guarantee that the schools comply with the health protocols due to the risk of covid-19 infections.

It is worth mentioning that the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, confirmed that it will be this Monday, January 31, when the attendance of students to schools in the state will resume, after the vaccination of teachers has been carried out.

Last week it was planned return to face-to-face classes but it had to be suspended due to the rebound in positive cases of coronavirus.

They express themselves

Mrs. Alma Delia Rodríguez stated that she agrees with the back to the classroom, but as long as the facilities are sanitized and properly ventilated, in addition to maintaining a healthy distance between students.

Read more: Tortilla shops that exceed prices in Sinaloa will be sanctioned

“That all the cleaning protocols are complied with throughout the school, that they can be prevented from such a huge infection, which does not see ages, above all, take care of everyone, because in addition to covid, there is also dengue, the influence, there is to take care of us all”, he mentioned.

He added that in this sense there should be close coordination between the Secretaries of Education and Health, to protect students.

Felipe Uriarte, father of a family, said that it is a good decision for children to return to face-to-face classes, because they have been locked up in their homes for too long, in addition to the fact that many have problems accessing technology.

“Not everyone has tablets, computers and cell phones, they don’t have enough resources to buy those devices. That is why I think it is better that they return to the salons, of course, with the restrictions, take all the precautions, ”said Uriarte.

Abel Angulo also expressed his support for children return to face-to-face classes, but that the authorities support schools more so that they have health and prevention measures.

Read more: Although the Calendaria celebration was cancelled, they can take offerings to the church: mayor of Culiacán

The Data

Learning

The former national boxing champion, Leonardo ‘Chino’ Bermúdez mentioned that distance classes are not very effective, since it is in the classrooms where you can learn better and that now you have to adapt to the new normality.