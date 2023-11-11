Johanna San Miguel returned last November 9 to ‘This is war’, but in this last edition he referred to Katia Palma, who was a duo with Renzo Schuller for three days, during his absence. The ‘Chata Power’ told Katia Palma that she had not done her job well in command of the ‘warriors’, because she confused their names and even called them ‘combatants’.

What did Johanna San Miguel say about Katia Palma?

Johanna San Miguel did not tremble and issued acid comments against Katia Palma, who arrived to defend the ‘warriors’. “My love, you didn’t do your homework well, you didn’t know who was a combatant and who was a warrior… Her name is not Ornelia, her name is Onelia, when Mario Irivarren plays, he speaks more fluently so that he doesn’t lose… And finally he stops stealing her clothes. María Pía Copello,” she said at the beginning.

Johanna San Miguel asks Katia to thank her

The driver insisted that it was she who made him Katia Palma come back to the fore of the national show. “The day they interviewed me and they asked me about a person I didn’t like and I mentioned Katia Palma, I dug up a dead person. Who was talking about Katia Palma? Nobody. Damn the moment when it occurred to me to mention her because she, from there, she started going out here, there and then she came here (‘EEG’),” she added.