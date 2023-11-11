In the 2022 presidential election, candidate Rodolfo Hernández was asked to send a message to Vichada. “What is that?” He answered, even though it is one of the 32 departments of Colombia, which are usually learned in primary school. What became a joke—which did not prevent Hernández from being the second most voted candidate—reflects what the 117,000 Vichadenses are experiencing, relegated from the stages of political and economic discussion and with the highest rate of multidimensional poverty in the country. But it was there, in the largest municipality in Colombia, that on October 29, a member of Comunes, the political party that emerged from the extinct FARC, was elected mayor for the first time. Armel Caracas Viveros (Caquetá, 66 years old) was a middle-command guerrilla who signed the peace agreement in 2016 and decided to return to the territory where he had operated, to exchange bullets for votes. Eight years later, he did it.

More than 55% of the inhabitants of Vichada belong to an indigenous people. Its name, in the Sikuani language, means “where the savanna becomes a jungle.” It was those same savannahs and jungles that he traveled through Caracas for 20 years, as a guerrilla from the former Eastern Bloc. Although he had different tasks, they mainly had to do with the so-called “mass organization”, political and influence work. He now faces the enormous challenge of managing a municipality of about 85,000 inhabitants in a territory twice the size of Belgium, and in which in 2018 91.4% of the inhabitants lived in poverty according to DANE. He receives the interview from EL PAÍS at the headquarters of the Comunes Party, in Bogotá.

Ask: How do you feel after the victory?

Answer: I feel calm. I have felt happiness because the victory is a boost for the effort given. We did a great job with the match and here are the results. Many tell me “you don’t know what you’re facing,” and I tell them that no matter how tragic the administration is, it won’t be as hard as it was to live in the mountains and confront the system. We are going to do good management.

Q. How did you end up in the ranks of the FARC?

R. I started in my native Caquetá, in the Bolivarian militias. In 1996 I joined the guerrilla itself, on the 14th front of the Eastern Bloc. In 1999 I moved to the 16th front, which operated in Vichada, Guainía and Vaupés. I laid down my weapons in 2016 in Charras, in Guaviare.

Q. What was your role in that guerrilla?

R. During my time in the insurgency I had several tasks, mainly in mass organization issues. Later I was in the guard of the former FARC secretariat.

Q. Why did he not continue his reincorporation process in Guaviare, where he laid down his weapons, but returned to Vichada?

R. A brother of mine lives in Barranco Minas [municipio al norte del Guainía, que hace frontera con Cumaribo, en Vichada] and I have family roots in that area. I always longed to return to the area I walked for years. Then I began to participate in the Comprehensive National Program for the Substitution of Illicit Crops. They delegated me to Cumaribo for him and I stayed there. Three years later I started my candidacy: I ran for Mayor in 2019 for the Comunes Party, but we didn’t meet.

Q. Four years ago she got 1,228 votes and fourth place. What changed to now add 2,642 and have won the election?

R. At that time there was a lot of stigmatization, if you knew the things they told me… even so we didn’t listen, the campaign ended and we continued working with the communities on some social projects. People learned to know us because of that, they could see that we are serious people, that we respect everyone from the youngest to the oldest. They recognized the experience and desire to contribute to society.

Q. At what point did he decide that he wanted to be mayor?

R. As an organization raised in arms we had the dream of creating a social transformation that would benefit all Colombian families. So we wanted to do it within the framework of point two of the Havana Agreements, which speaks of democratic openness and political participation. Since I had that experience of working with organizations, I wanted to take advantage of it.

Q. He mentions stigmatization for being a former combatant. How did you experience it?

R. A part of the population already knew me, so I was not so discredited. When I launched and started the campaign, some people did say terrible things to me, what they whispered about me scared me even. However, over time people got to know me. In 2022 we will promote ten clubs and a micro-football league. We managed to get delegations to other departments. And at the beginning of this year we held a tournament in Cumaribo in which delegations from six departments attended and in which the then Minister of Sports, María Isabel Urrutia, participated. That had not been seen before there and it began to make people think that, if we had managed to generate that without being part of the administration, what more could we achieve if we had been in it. It opened many spaces for us.

Q. What are your plans for Cumaribo?

R. One of my main proposals is to promote compliance with the 2016 peace agreements, as well as support the national government’s project for total peace. Another has to do with building a new social reality in Cumaribo, which allows the full enjoyment of basic rights. There are communities here that were founded more than a century ago and have never had drinking water. The idea is that we can enjoy, at least, public services.

Q. Precisely, DANE indicates that Vichada was the department with the most multidimensional poverty in 2022. Why is this due?

A: There are several factors. Corruption, on the one hand. On the other hand, the concentration of opportunities in the center of the country, which has had a negative impact on the department and has led us to backwardness. I would say that Vichada may have the highest rates of children dying from malnutrition and women who have died from preeclampsia, above La Guajira, since there are cases that are not even reported. It is a very tragic situation. That’s why I want to bring electricity to those remote areas. It’s time to look at Vichada.

Q. You bet on peace. What is the first step to do so in such a complex region in terms of conflict?

R. To promote peace we have to build a productive municipality, solve fundamental problems such as roads. It is said that the economy moves on wheels and Cumaribo does not have a kilometer of paved road. This is creating conditions for the population itself to begin to support these projects with greater force.

If we want change, the first step we have to take is towards building peace. It is not an easy path, but it is not impossible either. I am one of those who dream of building a school for leaders so that from there they can understand the negative impact that war generates, and that they can transmit that to their communities. Everything is to be built.

