Jet Force Gemini on Switch has a broken widescreen mode.

The N64 cult classic is set to hit Nintendo Switch Online for Expansion Pack subscribers in December, but is already available in Japan.

The game supports both 4:3 and 16:9 modes. However, the widescreen mode does not properly scale and instead stretches the image with letterboxing, as reported by Nintendo World Report.



Jet Force Gemini was one of a couple of Rare games that supported widescreen aspect ratio, so it’s disappointing to see it implemented poorly in the Switch release.

Nintendo World Report’s John Rairdin shared screenshots of the aspect ratios on X, formerly Twitter, including a manually corrected version.

Jet Force Gemini is out on the Japanese eshop right now. Widescreen mode doesn’t scale correctly. Here’s the 4:3 mode, the 16:9 mode, and the 16:9 mode manually corrected by me to show what its supposed to look like. pic.twitter.com/sN774jXTPS —John Rairdin NWR (@jtsknight92) December 1, 2023

The game sees twins and their pet dog exploring planets and shooting hordes of ant-like aliens. It’s yet to receive a release date here beyond December.

In Japan, it’s available through the new 18+ Switch app for games rated Z, which needs to be displayed separately and require age verification to purchase. So far, that’s GoldenEye 007 and Jet Force Gemini, which is why Rare’s Bond shooter has only just become available in the region.

However, a similar app has been rated in Australia, suggesting the country could also receive an 18+ Switch app, reports VGC.

GoldenEye 007 is already available in Australia, so it’s unclear which games may be included in the app should it be released.

Mario Party 3 was the last game to be added to the Nintendo Switch Online service back in October. It followed the likes of Excitebike 64, Pokémon Stadium, and GoldenEye 007 released this year.