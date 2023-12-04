Formula 1 is a game of compromises. It is also from a technical point of view where, often, engineers are forced to make choices that penalize one aspect in order to improve another. It happened at AlphaTauri in 2023, with an AT04 subject to numerous updates in the second part of the season which brought various benefits, but exacerbated a flaw which was perhaps the main cause of the failure to finish in seventh place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

AT04 had started the season in a disappointing way, allowing only Yuki Tsunoda to take home some points, but it was also one of the causes of Nyck De Vries’ dismissal. From the summer onwards, the car was updated with several new components, aimed at improving the way in which it handled low-speed corners.

“Over the course of the season the focus was partly on low-speed corners. It was a bit of a weak point of our car,” said Jonathan Eddolls, head of track engineering for the Faenza-based team.

By intervening in that particular area, the AT04s found themselves facing very severe drag. This, on low-load tracks with very long straights, meant that Tsunoda and Ricciardo were easy prey for those who had much more high-performance single-seaters in terms of top speed.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04

This is why in Faenza they decided to work significantly on the aerodynamic efficiency of what will be the first single-seater to defend the new Racing Bulls brand.

“I would say that the area we still have to address for next year is aerodynamic efficiency. Because, we are quite competitive in low-speed corners, but we also have the disadvantage of being one of the slowest cars on the straights.”

“In the season we set the times in the corners, but then we lost on the straights. I think we will have to replenish, rebalance the load in the corners and work on aerodynamic efficiency. But we are already working on it for 2024”.

Eddolls also explained why the AT04s improved so much in the last races of the 2023 season. The team, in the Faenza factories, did painstaking work to understand what the critical points were and improve the single-seater.

“Part of the problem is understanding the weak points and I think the team has done a great job of understanding that. We’ve updated the car throughout the season, but to get points, obviously, there were so many cars in front of us that we had need some time to get there.”

“First of all we change the objectives, then we have to develop around these. There is the need to design the parts and create them, then they take them to the track. So it is only from Singapore, from the second part of the season, that we have seen the fruits of all the work we have done.”