The Colombian midfielder Jaminton Campaz return to Brazilian Guild after failing to reach an agreement for his permanence in Central Rosario of Argentina, team in which he shone last season, the club reported this Monday Porto Alegre.

“Rosario Central executed the purchase of 50% of the economic rights of the offensive midfielder Jaminton Campaz, as planned in the option of the attacker's loan contract,” the 'gaúcho tricolor' indicated in a statement.

But the player and the Argentine club did not reach an understanding for a new contract and, in this way, Campaz returns to Gremio, the current holder of his federative bond,” he added.

Campaz, 23 years old, twice international with the national team Colombia, He starred in one of the novels of the current South American transfer market.

The coffee grower was one of the figures of the 'Canallas' of Miguel Ángel Russo in the title of the Argentine League Cup, obtained in December. Since his arrival in Rosario, in February 2023, he played 43 games, scored 10 goals and gave nine assists.

The mobile midfielder – he can be a winger or midfielder – will return to Gremio de Porto Alegre (south), which bought him from Deportes Tolima of Colombia in August 2021. With the tricolors he played in the Brasileirao that year, in which they fell to second place. division.

The following season he was part of the squad that sealed the return to the first category.

Campaz will join the preseason work of the team he directs on Tuesday Renato Portaluppi, which surprised by achieving runners-up in the 2023 league, the cast stated.

Gremio will compete in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores de América and the Brasileirao starting in April. On Saturday he will debut in the state tournament Rio Grande do Sul (Gaúcho Championship).

