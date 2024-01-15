In it World Day to Fight Depression, the salsa singer Daniela Darcourt was encouraged to detail what it meant for her to live with depression, an illness with which she has been fighting for some years. She said that the support of her family, friends and health professionals were essential to get out of that “horrible, giant gray cloud” as she calls it.

What illness does Daniela Darcourt have?

Via Instagram, Daniela Darcourt She recalled that six years ago she was diagnosed with depression: “My life changed drastically, from one moment to the next, I was 'everywhere', with a 'position and fame' that, according to those around me, thought made me happy. Well it wasn't like that“He added: “It has been 6 years since I was diagnosed with moderate depression, 6 years in which my good friends, family and team were there every time the clock rang to remind me to take my medications“.

Daniela Darcourt talks about depression. Photo: Instagram

Daniela also explained that to this day she receives therapy: “In fact, until today, I am still next to an exceptional, professional and extraordinary woman. My friend and psychologist @sylviaaca. (…) And there is nothing wrong with having gray days, nor not being able to make it through a whole day (or many more), what IS wrong is not being attentive to those we love so much, minimizing their emotions and feelings, and even worse , to play with them“.

Help channels

If something is bothering you or you know someone who you think needs help, don't hesitate to contact line 113, option 5implemented by Ministry of Health. A team of psychologists provides, through active listening, emotional support, guidance in complicated situations, relaxation techniques, among others, in order to promptly address any concerns that may cause complications in mental health.

You can also contact WhatsApp 952842623 or email [email protected]