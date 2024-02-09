James Rodriguez He is experiencing a new novel regarding his sporting future, after his request to end his contract with Sao Paulo in Brazil.

There was great expectation that the Colombian could reach the Besiktas of Türkiyebut this did not occur at the closing of that country's transfer market, this Friday.

James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player. Photo: Sao Paulo FC press office.

On the contrary, a Turkish team leader put an end to all rumors regarding the possibility of James joining the club.

In statements to the Turkish press, the leader was forceful in denying any type of negotiation with James, as has been speculated.

The vice president of Beşiktaş, Hüseyin Yücel, said: “A lot has been written about James Rodríguez on social media. “The Rodriguezes and stuff… We were never related.”

Photo: Twitter: @OGabrielSa

“May God bless those types of players, I am not speaking personally”added the leader in statements to TRT Spor.

James Rodríguez reappeared this Friday on social networks with an enigmatic message for all his followers.

“Enjoy the journey, everything that is for you will find you,” was the message the footballer wrote on his social networks.

His phrase already raises expectations for a possible upcoming announcement about his sporting future.

But the other thing that caught attention was the new physical appearance that the footballer wears. James appeared in photos of him with braids, a novel 'look' that he had not had until now.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

More sports news